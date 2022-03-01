Blame My Roots announces more artists for festival

Blame My Roots Fest (BMRF) today announced the latest additions to its 2022 lineup.

A host of national and local acts, headed up by million-selling singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy, will join the ranks of Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Niko Moon and company at Valley View Farm this summer.

Joining Murphy from the Nashville scene are Walker Montgomery and Levi Hummon.

Co-Creators Chris and Nina Dutton said this is the biggest, most complete, and entertaining lineup yet for the young festival.

“We have to keep outdoing ourselves in order to build,” says Nina. “We’ve been proud of each lineup, but this year is really exciting!”

BMRF ’22 will once again feature an exclusive VIP area as well as The Glessner Group Country Cabanas, private viewing boxes with Country Western Chic decor and bottle service provided by some of the finest servers in the bar/nightclub industry. It will also tout late-night DJs and year two of the Food Truck Rally.

Single day tickets for Blame My Roots Fest 2022 are available now at blamefest.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.