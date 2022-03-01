ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Blame My Roots announces more artists for festival

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wEEC_0eSDt7n100

Blame My Roots Fest (BMRF) today announced the latest additions to its 2022 lineup.

A host of national and local acts, headed up by million-selling singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy, will join the ranks of Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Niko Moon and company at Valley View Farm this summer.

Joining Murphy from the Nashville scene are Walker Montgomery and Levi Hummon.

Co-Creators Chris and Nina Dutton said this is the biggest, most complete, and entertaining lineup yet for the young festival.

“We have to keep outdoing ourselves in order to build,” says Nina. “We’ve been proud of each lineup, but this year is really exciting!”

BMRF ’22 will once again feature an exclusive VIP area as well as The Glessner Group Country Cabanas, private viewing boxes with Country Western Chic decor and bottle service provided by some of the finest servers in the bar/nightclub industry. It will also tout late-night DJs and year two of the Food Truck Rally.

Single day tickets for Blame My Roots Fest 2022 are available now at blamefest.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

$1 million bounty put on Putin

A $ 1,000,000 bounty has been placed on President Vladimir Putin of Russia It’s reported from The Jerusalem Post that a Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin placed that bounty on Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws, according to his social media post. In the post Konanykhin said: ‘Putin is not the Russian […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Woman throws Ex’s 3-year-old pug from 7th floor balcony

A Flordia man takes legal actions against his ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his seventh-floor condo balcony, according to WFLA Eric Adeson told his attorneys that his now ex-girlfriend Shelley Nicole Vaughn entered his apartment drunk and began arguing with him. Adeson repeatedly asked Vaughn to leave his apartment but Vaughn only […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in Pennsylvania jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Roanoke Times

Heart singer Ann Wilson coming to FloydFest

The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest. Ann Wilson, whose vocals with Heart fueled such songs as “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man,” was atop a FloydFest 22~Heartbeat artist announcement on Monday, a fitting Valentine’s Day item.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Randy Houser
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Chase Rice
NJ.com

The biggest country music concert tours in 2022

It’s a good year to get out of the house and see your favorite country music stars live. In 2022 alone, dozens of household names are going on tour and cities all over the U.S. are mounting country-only festivals catering to fans of the genre. From Reba to Kane...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots#Bmrf#Country Western Chic#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

U.S. Government website prepares you for a nuclear explosion

(WTRF) A government website, Ready.Gov, prepares United States citizens just in case of a nuclear explosion. The website gives specific details of what one should do if there is enough time to prevent significant radiation exposure. Get Inside: Get inside the nearest building to avoid radiation. Brick or concrete are best. Stay Inside: Stay inside for […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Countries agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war

The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA board made the decision at […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTRF- 7News

Black man shot 20 times in Ohio police hospital killing

A coroner’s report says a Black man killed in a confrontation with police in an Ohio emergency room last year was shot 20 times in the encounter. Footage of the April 2021 incident shows a routine police pat-down of Miles Jackson in a Columbus area emergency room erupt within minutes into a fatal police shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy