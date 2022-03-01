ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Miles-long Russian military convoy inches toward Kyiv

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PuAM_0eSDslzl00

Russia's military assault on Ukraine is now in its sixth day as a miles-long Russian military convoy threatens Ukraine's capital.

CNN and Politico report that satellite images show a 40-plus mile convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles is inching closer to Kyiv. The military equipment is approaching from Belarus, where thousands of Russian troops were stationed before the invasion.

Fighting has intensified on the ground as Russia stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The reports come as local outlets say more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday.

The Associated Press has not yet confirmed the local media reports.

Ukrainian fighters are putting up fierce resistance, and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies.

But civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war. Families and children are huddling in underground subway stations and other shelters.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#Ukraine#Military Base#Kyiv#Russian#Cnn#Ukrainian#The Associated Press
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy