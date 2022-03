The NBA continues Friday night with this elite Eastern Conference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-76ers prediction and pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting to fall down in the conference as they have lost four of their last five games. They are (36-26) on the season but need to get back on track or else they will continue to fall. The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are right on their heels and with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving set to be back full time, the Cavs know they must get back on track now.

NBA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO