Forma Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.06 misses by $0.10

Forma Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:FMTX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.06...

Asbury Will Be A Winner In The Emerging Auto Dealership Market

The automotive dealership industry has good industry dynamics that allow the typical dealer to enjoy large volumes of sales and rising levels of profitability. Dealerships are widely understood and have been shunned by many investors. This is despite the average dealership having good underlying economics. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is one of the winners of this favorable market, which has undergone consolidation in the last 60 years. The company's embrace of ecommerce puts it in a strong position to win an increasingly digital-first world. The company's real estate portfolio gives it downside protection and is a plus as dealers adapt to ecommerce. The chain remains significantly undervalued against the market.
Viatris GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses by $0.45, revenue of $4.33B misses by $10M

Revenue of $4.33B (+20.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M. Viatris announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. The line of the old country song is, I never went to bed with an ugly woman but I sure woke up with a few. (Google it - damn good song if you like old-school country.) I have woken up with one today. Her name is Viatris.
Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
