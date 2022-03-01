Forma Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.06 misses by $0.10

The automotive dealership industry has good industry dynamics that allow the typical dealer to enjoy large volumes of sales and rising levels of profitability. Dealerships are widely understood and have been shunned by many investors. This is despite the average dealership having good underlying economics. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is one of the winners of this favorable market, which has undergone consolidation in the last 60 years. The company's embrace of ecommerce puts it in a strong position to win an increasingly digital-first world. The company's real estate portfolio gives it downside protection and is a plus as dealers adapt to ecommerce. The chain remains significantly undervalued against the market.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO