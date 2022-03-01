ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the official kickoff of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

LEBANON, Mo. — March 1 marks the first day of catch-and-keep fishing season at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, and Montauk State Park near Salem.

Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season begins at 6:30 a.m. and angles are required to have a fishing permit and a daily trout tag to fish in state trout parks.

The daily limit at state parks is four unless you’re at Maramec Spring Park which allows five. Your possession limit is 10, and the minimum length is 15 inches for brown trout. There is no limit for rainbow.

You can purchase a fishing permit from vendors across the state or by clicking here. Daily trout tags are located at the state park concession stores.

