This year’s Woman and Young Woman of Consequence Award Ceremony will focus on resilience and re-emergence through the pandemic in Worcester, the city announced on Friday. Michelle Smith, who has served AIDS Project Worcester for over 25 years including 10 years as CEO, and Nellie Rushton, a student leader at Doherty Memorial High School, will be honored at the event hosted by the Advisory Committee on the Status of Women.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO