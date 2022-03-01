Ukraine basketball player returns to Tennessee as fighting rages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As war rages in Ukraine, some people are still struggling to find a way out of the country.

For one Ukraine women’s basketball team player from Tennessee, she says she got out in the nick of time.

Veshaundra Young, a native of Pulaski, said she heard the rumors of warfare before moving to Ukraine in January, but she overlooked them at first.

“I heard about it before I even signed. It was just an informational war, it’s not like they were out there killing and stuff like that,” she said.

She said that changed once she heard about troops at the border.

“Right before we were going to Kyiv for the Cup Games, I was a little nervous, that just didn’t sound normal to me,” she said.

She said as the talks heightened, she made the decision to book her flight back to the United States, leaving behind her team.

Young said it was a difficult decision, but she had to trust her gut.

“The day that I was leaving, it just felt very eerie. I saw people in the street with flags, I hadn’t seen that since I been there, so I thought that was very strange,” she said. “Getting to the airport was no problem, boarding was fine. I left the day before the explosion, I flew from Odessa to Turkey, from Turkey to Newark and while we were still in the air, I decided to turn on the news just to see if anything new happened.”

And on her flight back, she saw the first explosion of Kyiv on tv.

“I was just looking at my TV screen like ‘this can’t be happening’. I was in total shock and that’s when I knew I made the right decision,” she said.

For now, Young said she’s kept in constant contact with her teammates, who are all still in Europe.

“I know two got out, they’re in Moldova, one is in Romania, one of my other teammates, she tried to leave yesterday and they wouldn’t let her leave Odessa so she’s stuck and a few of my other teammates are also stuck. They’re scared right now.”

But in the days since she boarded her flight, she said she’s been shocked by the images and videos of other people struggling to leave, especially the people of color.

“My experience wasn’t like that at all, but I have been seeing that, I think that’s sad. People are trying to save themselves in this crisis and it’s hard to believe they would discriminate during a time like this. Just get people out, that’s the most important.”

Young said they got about six games into this season.

Young said she speaks to her teammates on a daily basis.

She said they’re scattered throughout Europe but safe from the ongoing attack.

