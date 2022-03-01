ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In like a lion, out like a lamb?: Understanding the March folklore

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – You may have heard the saying “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” But where does it come from?. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the weather folklore stems from ancestral beliefs in balance, meaning if the weather at the start of March...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

WFMZ-TV Online

A little cold to end February then a lamb-like start to March

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder. High: 46. After an icy end to last week, it's a cold and dry start to this one. We'll wrap up February on Monday with lots of sunshine, but rather cold highs only in the mid 30s with a brisk breeze adding a chill at times. But the coldest air will exit as February exits, and March looks to start like the proverbial lamb this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day from Tuesday through Friday and mainly dry weather all the while. A few weak "clipper" systems will pass by harmlessly to our north this week, with just the small chance of a rain or snow shower sneaking down once or twice. But there's no big storms and really no little ones to discuss either, with temperatures close to seasonable through the middle of the week then a little colder to end the week, but not the wild temperature swings we saw on several occasions over the last few weeks of February.
WTHI
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: A Lion or a Lamb?

There’s an old saying that says, “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out as a lamb.”. Basically, this means a stormy or blustery beginning to March indicates a calm end to the month. On the other hand, if the month begins peacefully, the weatherlore...
KEVN
KEVN

March Will Come in Like a Lamb this Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft brings very mild temperatures and dry conditions as we close February and start March this week. Temperatures will be up to 20 degrees above normal with dry conditions. A major change in the weather pattern will bring rain and...
RAPID CITY, SD
WSB Radio

March Coming In Like a Lamb, Warming Up for Meteorological Spring

You may have heard that March 1 is the meteorological start of spring!. But March 20 is the Vernal Equinox, also known as the Spring Equinox. What is the difference between the two?. Meteorologists compile data and compare different seasons, years, etc, and keeping up with the changing solstice/equinox dates...
KOMU
Person
Jesus
KOMU

Forecast: March entering "like a lamb" rather than "a lion"

The old saying "March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb" is a common one. This March will flip that on its head and really enter like a lamb, featuring warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. A clear sky, calm winds, and cold...
MISSOURI STATE
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Month of March coming in like a ...?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Today, we had a good reminder that the winter season is far from over here in Western New York. An arctic front has pushed across Western New York and in the process produced a quick burst of snow. This brought some poor visibility at times, but the actual accumulation of snow was limited to less than an inch. In addition, the combination of gusty winds and the falling temperatures will bring the winter chill into the teens and single digits. Tonight lake flurries and snow showers will be off and on, but any additional accumulation should be limited to an inch or less. The temperature will eventually fall to near 10 degrees by morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIFR

February to conclude on a mild note, March to come in like a lamb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, our four day stretch of cold weather has come to an end!. Temperatures Sunday finally returned into the lower 40s over most of the Stateline, with a 41° high officially registered at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. It’s the ninth time in which temperatures reached 40° or above this February. A normal February sees just seven such days. All signs point toward a tenth day of 40s to close out the month on Monday.
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Next Week March Begins Like A Lamb, Not A Lion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to folklore, the old adage “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb” originated in Pennsylvania and refers to the month of March. So what exactly does that mean? The phrase was coined centuries ago by our forefathers. They derived that March is considered to be the last winter month, so naturally, it would begin lion-like with cold, snow, and ice. Then, 31 days later at the end of March, the opposite was supposed to happen. March 31 is considered the end of winter and the start of spring with warmer and pleasant lamb-like weather. February 2022 will end Monday on a very cold note in the low 30’s. However, Tuesday is the start of March and it looks like a pleasant, seasonable day with sunshine and 40s. In other words, this March comes in like a lamb, not a lion. It’s too early to forecast the end of March.  Stay tuned to see if it ends peacefully or roars like a lion. Last year, March also began peacefully in the upper 40s with isolated pre-dawn rain showers and by the end of March 2021, the lion was roaring with mild temperatures and heavy rain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

