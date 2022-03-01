ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mother and baby daughter killed in A41 lorry crash are named as inquests open

By Sue Austin
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe baby who died with her mother in a crash with a lorry on the A41 in Shropshire was a twin, a coroner has been told. The two were named as Nichola Jane Davies, 35, and her daughter, Amelia Skye Davies who was 11 months...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Mother of slain attorney Jordan Morgan said daughter ‘had no enemies.’ Police name suspect.

The mother of Kentucky attorney Jordan Morgan, who was shot and killed Tuesday, told the Herald-Leader Thursday that her daughter “had no enemies.”. “She was absolutely a wonderful person and the smartest person I ever knew,” Lisa Foster said. “She was always doing for other people, so selfless, funny and like a breath of fresh air to be around.”
MADISON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorry#Murder#Traffic Accident#Hgv#Shirehall#Ford#Cpr
ntvhoustonnews.com

Mother killed after minor hit-and-run crash on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON – A mother was killed on Eastex Freeway just north of Kingwood Drive after a minor hit-and-run crash on the Eastex Freeway Sunday night. According to police, the victim driving a red sedan stepped out of her car following the crash to check on her children in the back seat when she was struck by a truck.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

Coroner names woman killed in Bert Kouns crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is dead following a crash late Saturday night. Melinda P. Marshall, 71, died just after midnight at the Shreveport hospital where she was taken following the crash. Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26 to the 1900 block of East...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man who hit and spat at former partner then blamed her avoids jail

A man who hit his former partner on the head and spat at her has escaped an immediate prison sentence. Leroy Hayles, 30, of Church Street, Oakengates, admitted assault causing actual body harm at an early hearing in the magistrates court and had been committed to crown court for sentence.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Driver that crashed killing four members of same family on way to Tyson Fury fight ‘was over limit’

The driver of a vehicle that crashed killing four members of the same family on their way to watch a Tyson Fury fight was over the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.Johnny Cash, 44, his son Johnboy Cash, 19, Miles Cash, 25, and 18-year-old Jacko Cosgrove died when the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck left the road in Kent last October.Jerry Cash, 15, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was left in a coma for months before being finally discharged from hospital in January.The men had been on their way to watch ‘Gypsy King’ boxer Fury’s trilogy fight...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Man Arrested On Vehicular Homicide Charges After Loveland Crash That Killed Fort Collins Woman

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 26-year-old man is under arrest and facing vehicular homicide charges after a 2-car crash last weekend that killed a Fort Collins woman and injured another person. It happened just before midnight on Saturday at 7000 North Garfield Avenue in Loveland, and the victim, Alana Thomas, died on Thursday morning. (credit: Loveland Police) Investigators believe Benjamin Eisenberg, of Fort Collins, was drunk and driving a sedan that was speeding before it crashed into the back of a Toyota Prius driven by Thomas. Thomas had to be cut out of the car by first responders before being taken to the hospital. Tracey Trickey was a passenger in the car and was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. In addition to vehicular homicide, Eisenberg faces DUI and reckless driving charges. He was released from jail after posting bond. A GoFundMe page that appears to be for the family of Thomas, 34, had raised nearly $10,000 by Friday morning. Additional Resources The following information about this case was released by Loveland police: Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Danyel McGraw at 970-962-2258.
LOVELAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies after single-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say an early morning motorcycle crash is now fatal. Friday at 2:11 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At the scene, police found a single motorcycle. Now, police are saying the motorcyclist died from injuries they sustained during The post Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies after single-vehicle crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Shropshire Star

Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Metropolitan Police at around 11pm on Saturday. A teenager has been killed and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London. The 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy