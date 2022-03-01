ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracking under immense public pressure, Cristiano Ronaldo forcibly sold his 9 bedroom luxury apartment at the Trump Tower NYC for a staggering loss of $10 million.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Cristiano Ronaldo owned a lavish $18.5 million apartment in Trump Tower is old news. The 37-year-old Juventus star purchased the opulent nine-bed flat at 721 Fifth Avenue back in 2015 before Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. After facing tremendous backlash the Portuguese professional footballer slashed the...

