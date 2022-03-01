ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Red Cross Seeks Funds for Ukraine Aid, Access to Detainees

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) - Red Cross agencies appealed on Tuesday for 250 million Swiss francs ($273 million) to provide food, water and shelter to millions of people in Ukraine where the humanitarian situation is "deteriorating rapidly" and to those who have fled abroad. The...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Belarusian Forces Will Not Take Part in Ukraine War, Lukashenko Says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the Belarusian armed forces were not taking part and would not take part in Russia's military operation in Ukraine. A close Russian ally, Lukashenko said he spoke to President Vladimir Putin at length by telephone on Friday. Russia has...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

No Military Bases in Ex-Soviet Countries, Russia Tells West

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S....
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Military Believes Belarus Troops Receive Order to Enter Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it believed that Belarusian troops have already received the order to cross Ukrainian border. Ukraine has said Russia is using Belarusian territory for missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and Minsk allowed Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk;...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says 'Real Danger' of Ukraine Acquiring Nuclear Weapons Required Response

GENEVA (Reuters) -Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Ukraine has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a "real danger" that needed a Russian response. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country - a justification...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Detainees#Charity#Reuters#Icrc#Red Crescent Societies#Russian
AFP

UN calls for 'safe, unimpeded access' to Ukraine for aid operations

The UN's emergency relief coordinator called on Friday for "safe, unimpeded access" for aid workers to carry out humanitarian operations in Ukraine, after the Russian invasion. Martin Griffiths told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York that it wasn't yet clear how many people were in need of help. But he said he does expect a further 1.8 million Ukrainians to be displaced on top of the 100,000 or so that the UN estimates have already been driven from their homes. "We need the safe, unimpeded access and protection of our humanitarian workers and the deliveries that they will be doing... as soon as the security allows it to all areas of Ukraine affected by conflict," said the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.
WORLD
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy