Red Cross Seeks Funds for Ukraine Aid, Access to Detainees

The UN's emergency relief coordinator called on Friday for "safe, unimpeded access" for aid workers to carry out humanitarian operations in Ukraine, after the Russian invasion. Martin Griffiths told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York that it wasn't yet clear how many people were in need of help. But he said he does expect a further 1.8 million Ukrainians to be displaced on top of the 100,000 or so that the UN estimates have already been driven from their homes. "We need the safe, unimpeded access and protection of our humanitarian workers and the deliveries that they will be doing... as soon as the security allows it to all areas of Ukraine affected by conflict," said the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO