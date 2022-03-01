ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lack of early warning systems ‘leave millions at risk’

By Fiona Broom
SciDev.Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamning climate report shows billions in global South highly vulnerable. Authors call for urgent investment in adaptation, such as early warning systems. Window for global action to address crisis ‘rapidly closing’. A lack of extreme weather early warning systems means millions of lives are at risk in climate-vulnerable...

www.scidev.net

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kerry warns geopolitics risk hurting climate efforts

Geopolitical tensions including the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine could hamper international efforts to curb global warming at a crucial time, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Friday.Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, the former Secretary of State warned that the rise in the cost of energy stoked by the crisis may make consumers and governments wary of taking tough measures needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.“It’s not going to be positive because it’s going to distract rather enormously,” Kerry said of the current tensions.“The prices of fuel will inevitably rise even more," he said. “It will...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

G20 Finance Chiefs To Warn Of Inflation, Geopolitical Risks

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies were set on Friday to agree that rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile global recovery, as the crisis in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout cloud the outlook. But a draft final communique seen by Reuters contained no...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#United Nations#Climate Change Adaptation#Climate Science#Extreme Weather#Ipcc Working Group Ii#Un
Shropshire Star

Snow and lightning warnings as severe flooding risks remain

The Met Office yellow warning for snow and lightning is in place until 8pm on Thursday. Parts of the UK face heavy snow, strong winds and lightning strikes, while a severe flood warning is still in place meaning there is a danger to life. The Met Office has issued a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

More than 40% of the world's population are 'highly vulnerable' to climate

The IPCC report warns many of the impacts of global warming are now irreversible, and humans and nature are being pushed beyond their abilities to adapt. Sir Andy Haines, Professor of Environmental Change and Public Health at LSHTM, commented on these findings. Professor Haines said: "The IPCC Working Group 2...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy