Back in the early 1900's there was a bar located in the heart of Downtown Detroit, not too far from where Lafayette & American Coney island is today that had a bar with a truly unique bar top inside of it. A picture floating around the internet shows the interior of the Log Cabin Bar, which once sat at 65 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, taken sometime in the early 1900's. The bar itself was made out of one single log. Detroit and Michigan were heavy contributors in the lumber industry during the 19th century and this bar definitely fit the scene at the time.

