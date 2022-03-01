ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing in Care in the Home

By Tom Threlkeld
Cover picture for the articleThe National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) believes its most important role is to serve as untiring advocate for the millions of Americans who receive and provide the highest quality care in the home. Among the many lessons that must be learned from the current public health emergency (PHE)...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Biden Announces Reforms To Improve Nursing Home Care

All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and to have access to quality medical care. And in no case should a health care facility be causing a patient harm. The President believes we must improve the quality of our nursing homes so that seniors, people with disabilities, and others living in nursing homes get the reliable, high-quality care they deserve. That’s why he is announcing a set of reforms—developed by and implemented through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—that will improve the safety and quality of nursing home care, hold nursing homes accountable for the care they provide, and make the quality of care and facility ownership more transparent so that potential residents and their loved ones can make informed decisions about care.
U.S. POLITICS
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration, Homecare Advocates Highlight Investments In Direct Care Workforce

HARRISBURG, PA — On Thursday, Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined representatives from United Home Care Workers Pennsylvania, Voices for Independence, and a direct care recipient living and working in Northwest Pennsylvania to highlight the impact of investments in Pennsylvania’s direct care workforce made possible by the $1.2 billion investment by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PWLiving

Local Home Health Care Adjusts to COVID Setbacks

COVID-19 changed the world as we knew it, but home health care continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs and requirements of the industry. “Covid-19 caused a major employee shortage for us,” said Shamira Westmoreland, owner/CEO of Southern Made Home Care. The Woodbridge-based company has stayed afloat over...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
BBC

Compulsory Covid jabs for care home staff scrapped

Regulations requiring care workers to be vaccinated against Covid are being lifted from 15 March in England. The government says things have changed since the policy was made in preparation for a tough autumn and winter. It says the UK population now has lots of immunity to the virus thanks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fulton Sun

Governor proposes $722m investment in child care

Gov. Mike Parson proposed in his budget for the next fiscal year to invest more than $722 million in child care. The effort, state administrators said, will strengthen Missouri's child care network by helping providers maintain or resume operations, develop the child care workforce and increase the quality of care.
MISSOURI STATE
bizjournals

Commonwealth Care partners with Calif. nonprofit on at-home health

Commonwealth Care Alliance, a Boston health insurance company that last fall began an expansion outside of Massachusetts, said Tuesday it is joining with a California nonprofit to launch a new entity as part of its national growth plans. CCA will work with SCAN Health Plan to start an in-home care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 25

People seek at home health care amidst the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas — Since the start of the pandemic, the health care industry has become a revolving door of changes, now one local business is thriving because of it. Heather Johnson lives a fast-paced life, so when she stumbled upon "DOC is Here", she was ready to use all his services.
BRYAN, TX
protocol.com

Washington became the second state to pass the Silenced No More Act

Washington state became the second in the nation to pass the Silenced No More Act on Thursday. The bill bars employers in the state from using NDAs to prevent workers from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination, retaliation, sexual assault and wage violations. The bill, a version of...
WASHINGTON STATE
WebMD

Disability Groups Urge CDC to Change Mask Guidance

Mar 5, 2022 -- More than 100 disability advocacy groups have told CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that the agency’s new face mask guidance threatens the health of the disabled, people of color, and chronically ill, immunocompromised, and older Americans. Specifically, the groups complained that the new CDC guidance says...
ADVOCACY

