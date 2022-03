NEW YORK — Can you hear me now? It may be time to get your ears checked. More than half of Americans say they’ve become more sensitive to noise since the pandemic started. The survey of 2,003 U.S. polled respondents about their hearing health ahead of World Hearing Day on March 3rd. Results show that more than four in 10 have become more sensitive to loud music (43%) and loud conversations (42%) since the pandemic began in early 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO