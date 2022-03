Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean Shipments Index, Inbound Ocean TEUs Index – Russia to USA SONAR: IOSI.RUSUSA, IOTI.RUSUSA. Russian import bookings declined 40% over the past week and will obviously fall further after growing ~64% in 2021 from the previous year, resulting in a 75% increase in goods by value, according to the Census Bureau. This put the imported goods value at its highest level since 2012. This direct economic hit will more than likely be dwarfed by the numerous indirect consequences of Russia’s recent invasion yet to come.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO