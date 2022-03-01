ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadwind Bags $13M In New Tower Orders

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
  • Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) has received $13 million in new tower orders from a global wind turbine manufacturer.
  • Broadwind has booked ~50% of its FY22 optimal annual tower production capacity, including this order.
  • The company expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.
  • "Over the last thirty days, we have received a total of $29 million in tower orders, all of which will be fulfilled at our Abilene plant-primarily during the third quarter of 2022," stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.
  • Price Action: BWEN shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $2.19 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

