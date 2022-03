TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is set to host a few of the nation’s top prospects this weekend as it holds its second Junior Day of the year. The Crimson Tide held its first Junior Day on Jan. 29 and landed its first commit of the 2023 class in defensive back Elliot Washington II two days later. Since then, Alabama also added a commitment from five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley. Both commits will be back in town this weekend as they look to help the Crimson Tide add to its current class.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO