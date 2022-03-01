Ford Reveals Pricing For Its F-150 Lightning Charge Station Pro

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday revealed pricing for its bi-directional home charging station that will power the legacy automaker’s soon-to-be-launched electric truck F-150 Lightning.

What Happened: Ford’s Charge Station Pro is available for $1,310 for a high-powered charging station that offers an 80-amp charging feature.

In comparison, Enphase Energy Inc’s (NASDAQ: ENPH) subsidiary ClipperCreek’s 80-amp charging station is more expensive at $2,195 and does not feature bi-directional charging capability.

Bi-directional charging stations are capable of charging two ways, allowing EV owners to pull power from the grid to charge the battery or use it as a backup to power their home or business with specific loads.

F-150 Lightning customers who order the extended range battery pack (131 kWh usable) will receive a complementary Charge Station Pro. Customers opting for the standard range (98kWh) would however have to buy the charging service.

Designed for Ford Lightning and its other electric vehicles, the charging station will also work with all J1772 plugs, the company said.

The automaker is offering a three-year limited warranty on the charging station. InsideEVs first reported the development. Ford did not respond to an email from Benzinga sent outside of business hours, seeking a comment.

Why It Matters: Unlike Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is rolling out its own fast-charging network called the Supercharger network, Ford has partnered with Electrify America, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) and Ionity for the needs of its charging network.

Ford has built its own home EV-charging wall box for Lightning, with the ability to charge the electric truck 15% charge to 100% in eight hours.

The company's Charge Station Pro delivers Level 2 capability at home, unlike Tesla’s DC fast chargers, which have Level 3 capability and are faster.

The Lightning is expected to begin selling in spring this year.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.5% lower at $17.5 a share on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford