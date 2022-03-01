ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's Issues Better-Than-Expected Outlook as Margins Withstand Supply Chain Strain

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKohl's on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales that came in below analysts' estimates for the key holiday quarter. The retailer notably issued an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022, calling for net sales to rise 2% to 3%. Despite lingering supply chain headwinds and other pressures from inflation and labor...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

