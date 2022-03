Tea is the mobile lead at Treblle, an all-in-one app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Tea explains the origins of the app date back all the way to 2020. He started developing while Objective C was still a thing but I'm actually a huge fan of Swift. The initial plan for the app was to keep it as simple as possible with any other app, just like any other MVVM architecture. The main priority was getting a list of alerts and being able to view a request on the phone. We didn't even have the content for the profile screen.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO