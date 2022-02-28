ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Daily AI Roundup: Biggest Machine Learning, Robotic And Automation Updates – Feb 28

By AiT Analyst
aithority.com
 4 days ago

This is your AI Daily Roundup today. We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Machine Learning: The Evolution Of Governance Through AI

Professor Isil Eril, the David A. Rismiller Chair in Finance at the Fisher College of Business of the Ohio State University talks about corporate governance and how AI can help augment human judgement to identify diverse boards and management by avoiding biases. In the latest segment of the series FTSE...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Can AI Machine-Learning Models Overcome Biased Datasets?

A model’s ability to generalize is influenced by both the diversity of the data and the way the model is trained, researchers report. Artificial intelligence systems may be able to complete tasks quickly, but that doesn’t mean they always do so fairly. If the datasets used to train machine-learning models contain biased data, it is likely the system could exhibit that same bias when it makes decisions in practice.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Infrastructure is broken, Gecko is using robotics to help fix it

Gecko’s combination of robotics and software solutions is designed to discover cracks and other problem areas before they become much bigger problems. Specifically, the company’s tech is designed to inspect industrial manufacturing structures for things like oil and gas, power, manufacturing and defense. That includes everything from pipelines to ships and tanks.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Infrastructure#Ai Daily Roundup#Fintech#Nec Corporation#The Telecom Infra Project#Tip#The Open Ran Mou Group#European#Deutsche Telekom#Orange#Vodafone#Emq
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Electronics
BBC

Leicester AI team seek volunteers for robot interaction

Volunteers are being sought to teach emotional responses to a type of robot. A De Montfort University (DMU) team, in Leicester, created the artificial intelligence programme which can judge an onlooker's mood. Named PLEA, its uses cameras and microphones to monitor a subject and their immediate environment and responds via...
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

SRAX Leveraging Technology To Build Corporate Value

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform. Los Angeles-based SRAX operates a portfolio of investor-related products and services, including the recently completed 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, and is leveraging its technology to build corporate value. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “Company and investor adoption of SRAX as the go-to data provider has bolstered the company’s financial performance over the last year. Earlier [in January], management updated shareholders on the company’s $10 million stock repurchase program that was announced in the third quarter of 2021… SRAX also made the first payment for the previously issued dividend,” reads a recent article. “We continue to optimize our cap table and return value to our shareholders,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Automation, AI putting jobs at risk

Jacksonville nearly broke into the top 10 in a study about jobs that can be automated and positions where people can be replaced by artificial intelligence. An analysis by Commodity.com of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics combined with the findings of an Oxford University study indicates that 43.2% of Jacksonville workers are at risk of being replaced by technology.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Xamarin co-founder leaves Microsoft; OfferUp adds execs; and more

— Miguel de Icaza, who joined Microsoft after the tech giant acquired Xamarin in 2016, is leaving the company, according to a report from ZDNet. He was co-founder and chief technology officer at Xamarin, a mobile app development platform founded in 2011. Xamarin co-founder and CEO Nat Friedman left in November. de Icaza, known as a leader in open source software development, was a distinguished engineer at Microsoft. He will take time off before deciding where to land next, ZDNet reported.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts.com

CaixaBank Chair Advocates Consumer-Centric Tech, Consistent FI Regs

The chairman of Spanish global financial services company CaixaBank told an audience that changing customer habits are one of the most complex issues facing banks over the next few years. In an address to the Fintech and Metaverse session at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri said...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Utility Operators: You Can’t Predict the Future, but You Can Prepare for It Featured

What a frightening wildfire season it was in the northern hemisphere this year! Turkey, Greece, Italy, Spain, Russia, Canada and the US all suffered devastating fires, some burned out of control for many weeks, causing extensive damage and claiming lives. And when power lines and masts go down in a fire, so too do many of the communication networks that are so essential for a well-managed crisis response.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Caban Systems at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the recently concluded MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Alexandra Rasch, CEO, Caban Systems on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be all about? And what are your MWC...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Santander accelerates digital push, CEO to report exclusively to board

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report exclusively to the bank's board as part of a change in its corporate governance structure while accelerating its digital transformation. Until now, Alvarez also reported to Chairman Ana Botin, who...
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Avelo Airlines Deploys UV Robots To Disinfect Aircraft

Avelo Airlines has taken a novel approach to disinfecting its aircraft amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Using a robot known as the Aero HygenX RAY, the ultra-low-cost carrier is making use of ultraviolet light to clean aircraft interiors and employee workspaces on a daily basis. Let's see what this entails.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Meta, Verizon, Team up to Study the Metaverse

Today in the connected economy, Meta and Verizon announce plans to study the metaverse — where they might discover CVS, setting up its virtual pharmacy. Meanwhile, security firm ADT wants to extend its home protection services to automotive and mobile applications, and last-mile delivery service Tortoise launches a fleet of mobile vending machines in seven cities.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy