National Problem Gambling Awareness Month kicks off March 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a national campaign and this year’s theme is “Awareness and Action.” To kick off the month, Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined representatives of the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and others to mark the 18th anniversary.

Nearly three years ago, calls to the 1-800 helpline number, which is overseen by the Council on Compulsive Gaming, were mostly from middle-aged casino goers. Now, the callers are younger and online. The pandemic shut down casinos for months, leaving many people to pick up their devices or tablets to bet, which made it both more accessible and harder to put down.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“I encourage all Pennsylvania residents to learn about the signs of problem gambling and help spread the message that treatment and resources are available, and recovery is possible,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “By educating one another on these signs, you may be able to help a loved one or a friend.”

For more information on problem gambling resources, visit the department’s website by clicking here . Individuals seeking treatment can call the helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). A live chat option is also available by clicking here .

More information about the month ahead will be shared. This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.