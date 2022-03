Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is advising consumers not to use certain Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas due to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Cronobacter and Salmonella infections in infants who have consumed the product. There have been no reported illnesses in New Hampshire associated with this investigation.

STURGIS, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO