Dana Sonnenberg, born in Texas, adopted and raised in rural Wisconsin by white parents believes in the ability for people to change and in the power of people showing up for her. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Dana, Project Activator of CREATE Portage County, discusses what it meant for her to be a Black woman raised by white parents, the love she has for her father, what it’s to be a woman of color living Central Wisconsin, and much more. Her experiences of grief are profound – both as it relates to her individual and ongoing process of racial reckoning and healing and missing her father.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO