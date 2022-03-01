Honor Earbuds 3 Pro adaptive active noise cancellation headphones €199

Measure your temperature while listening to music with the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro. With AI temperature monitoring, these buds continually assess your temperature with a high-accuracy sensor. They’ll even detect any abnormalities and let you know about your health data. These HONOR smart earbuds feature a coaxial dual-driver design and PZT tweeter for punchy bass and delicate trebles. In fact, the PZT tweeter delivers high-pitched vocals and rich details, while the bass makes you feel like you’re at a concert. Moreover, these earbuds include 3 modes—Ultra, Cozy, and General—to accommodate sound level and transparency based on your environment. Meanwhile, with ANC, you can enjoy crystal-clear calls in noisy or windy settings. Finally, they provide up to 24 hours of nonstop listening, and a 5-minute charge delivers 2 hours of music playback.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO