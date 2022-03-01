ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Earbuds 3 Pro adaptive active noise cancellation headphones €199

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honor have launched their new Earbuds 3 Pro earphones which are now available to purchase priced at €199. Honor has included a unique integrated temperature monitoring system and is showcasing the new earbuds at this years MWC 2022 conference. The Earbuds 3 Pro headphones are equipped with 42...

