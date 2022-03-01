How to cook Rukmini Iyer’s recipe for spiced lamb keema shepherd’s pie with aloo gobi – video

holding Photograph: Guardian Labs

This is a lovely version of a shepherd’s pie, with richly spiced lamb sitting under a crisp, aromatic aloo gobi topping. The aloo gobi looks after itself in the oven while you get on with making the lamb keema, so there’s only 30 minutes or so hands-on cooking time – the oven does the rest of the work for you. Perfect to serve for a weekend lunch with some lightly wilted greens alongside.

Spiced lamb keema shepherd’s pie with aloo gobi topping

Prep 30 min

Cook 1 hr 25 min

Serves 6 generously

For the aloo gobi topping

500g potatoes , cut into 1.5cm chunks

500g sweet potatoes , cut into 1.5cm chunks

150g cherry tomatoes on the vine , halved

1 small cauliflower , cut into medium florets, leaves chopped

2 tbsp oil

2 cloves garlic , grated

2 inches ginger , grated

1 red chilli , finely chopped

1 heaped tsp ground cumin

1 tsp nigella seeds

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp sea salt flakes

For the lamb keema filling

2 tbsp oil or ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 white onions , finely chopped

800g organic lamb mince

2 inches ginger , grated

1 heaped tsp ground cumin

1 heaped tsp coriander seeds , ground with a pestle and mortar

1 tsp black pepper , ground with a pestle and mortar

½-1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp turmeric

1 heaped tbsp tomato puree

500ml chicken or lamb stock

200g frozen peas

100g natural yoghurt

Sea salt flakes, to taste

Freshly chopped coriander , to taste

Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Tip all the aloo gobi ingredients into a roasting tin, mix well, then transfer to the oven to roast for 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oil or ghee in a large casserole dish, and add the cumin seeds. Let them sizzle for 30 seconds then add the onions and cook on a medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden brown.

While the onions are frying, heat a second large frying pan on medium, add half the mince, break it up well and brown on a medium to high heat until dark brown and crisp. Drain the fat in a sieve set over a bowl (reserving the fat) and then repeat with the remaining mince.

Once the onions in the casserole dish are golden brown, add the grated ginger, ground cumin, coriander, black pepper, chilli flakes, cinnamon and turmeric. Stir-fry on a low heat for one minute until aromatic, and then add the tomato paste and cook for a further minute. The mince should be all browned by now, so add it to the pan, stir, then add the stock. Bring to the boil, then bubble down for 5-10 minutes until the liquid has reduced, and is just clinging to the mince. You can add more stock if it gets dry. Stir through the frozen peas, cook for one minute, then turn off the heat and stir through the 100ml yoghurt. Taste and adjust the salt as needed.

Once the aloo gobi is cooked (which should be around the same time you’re done with the lamb keema filling) very roughly mash it, taste for salt, and stir through a few tablespoons of the reserved lamb fat if you wish.

Top the mince in the casserole dish with tablespoons of the aloo gobi mash, scatter with sea salt and a drizzle of oil, then transfer to the oven to bake for 45 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Serve hot, scattered with the freshly chopped coriander.

