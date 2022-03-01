ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

New Assos Mille GTC: Gravel Specific Gear

By Hannah Dobson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLE GTC Jersey C2 – £110. As well as more pockets – as we’ve come to expect of gravel gear – the Kiespanzer bib shorts come with the new C2 insert featuring ‘Shock-Absorb Damping Twin with microShock, filterFoam and 19mm of gravel comfort’. Apparently, this means the chamois can move with...

Cyclingnews

Specialized releases new S-Works Pathfinder: A lighter, faster, and winninger gravel tyre

With the release of the new S-Works Pathfinder, Specialized has improved the race credentials of an already impressive tyre. Claiming to have the ‘winningest tyre in gravel’ in the Pathfinder Pro is a bold claim, both linguistically and from a results standpoint, given the diversity of what riders count as ‘gravel’, but the Pro version features heavily at the pointy end of the more well known gravel races such as Unbound Gravel, picking up 1st and 2nd place in the men’s race under Ian Boswell and Laurens ten Dam respectively. It also featured on the bikes with, in my opinion, the coolest paint of any pro gravel bike; the retro-looking ‘Rock Combo’ inspired Specialized Diverge.
The Independent

7 best mountain bikes under £500 that are perfect for cycling across every terrain

If you’re looking to have fun exploring the great outdoors, to get a good workout and sharpen your handling skills, a spot of mountain biking is a great idea. If you’re looking for your first off-road bike or are on a tight budget, there are some great models out there for £500 and less, allowing you to try out the sport and build fitness without breaking the bank.At this price point, we would always recommend going for a hard-tail design – a bike with suspension forks but no rear-suspension – as cheaper, full-suspension models are usually heavy and rather unpleasant...
torquenews.com

Chevy Trucks to Buy and Not Buy Explained by a Chevrolet Mechanic

Thinking about buying a used Chevy truck, but not sure which model in what eras are the keepers worth investing in? Here’s the latest from an experienced Chevrolet truck owner and mechanic who offers this guide about Chevy truck specifics and which you should and should not buy…and why.
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
Mental_Floss

Why Do Some Trucks Have an Extra Set of Wheels?

When you drive by a dump truck with a couple tires hovering just above the road, seemingly doing nothing, you might assume they’re spares. In a way, they are—but they weren’t installed to act as replacements for flat tires. Instead, as Jalopnik reports, those wheels are there...
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Having someone break into your space is no laughing matter, and it's hard to see the good that can come out of something like that. Clothing retailer Standard & Strange however, are built a little bit differently. Back on January 22, Standard & Strange's Oakland storefront was broken into. While the burglar(s) didn't make off with a big haul ("a somewhat broken laptop, the cash register with around $4 in change, and a couple sweatshirts"), they did leave behind the hammer they used to smash three of the location's windows. In an effort to take the theft in stride, Standard & Strange has painted the hammer — a Husky 21oz framer with a magnetic nail starter, to be specific — with a motif paying homage to Oakland, raffling it (and a $500 store gift card) off for charity. To enter the raffle, Standard & Strange is asking for a donation of $10 or more to charities supporting Ukraine or in support of a local food bank. Share the proof of donation to Standard & Strange's dedicated raffle email account — raffle@standardandstrange.com — to secure a single entry. Each $10 spent earns an additional entry. For more information on the raffle, visit Standard & Strange's announcement page. Offbeat raffles aside, we're delivering updates on Italian army-inspired watches from Unimatic, a re-released multitool from The James Brand and the return of Filson's Alcan collection. This is Today in Gear.
RideApart

Klim Launches 2022 Collection With New And Improved Gear

Idaho-based gear maker Klim is known for its tough-as-nails adventure suits, boots, and helmets. With spring and the riding season just around the corner, the brand launches its 2022 gear collection to suit adventurers, enduro riders, and on-road explorers. New in 2022, the Raptor GTX is a shell-over-armor system benefits...
RideApart

Revzilla's Get On! ADV Fest To Offer Two Adventures In 2022

Are you itching to get out and explore all kinds of cool stuff in 2022? If adventure riding at any level is your game, then you’ll be excited to know that Revzilla’s Get On! ADV Fest has two upcoming events on the calendar. One’s in California’s beautiful Mojave Desert in April, while the other is in South Dakota’s legendary Black Hills in July.
The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
GeekyGadgets

Rear view cycling glasses help keep you safe on the road

Cyclists may be interested in a new pair of rear view cycling glasses aptly named the HindSight 2. The design has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over prices required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining. The cycling glasses have been specifically designed to improve rear view vision allowing you to make safer decisions while on the road.
RideApart

Indian Motorcycle Fields 6 Riders For 2022 King Of The Baggers

Indian Motorcycle and racer Tyler O’Hara dominated the inaugural King of the Baggers Invitational in 2020. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue during the second round at Milwaukee’s Road America circuit wiped out O’Hara’s chance of retaining his crown during the three-race 2021 King of the Baggers (KotB) season.
