Have you ever wondered what it would be like if a newborn baby was left on your front doorstep? Duck Dynasty star Jase Roberson had something similar happen. Most of you Outsiders probably know who Jase Robertson is by now. He rose to fame starring on the A&E reality show, Duck Dynasty, as did the rest of the Robertson family. Duck Dynasty graced our television screens from when it first premiered back in 2012 up until 2018. Oh, and if you haven’t heard, Jase Robertson also serves as a co-host of the Unashamed podcast with Phil and Al Robertson. It was in the most recent episode of their podcast that Jase talked about his and his wife’s latest adventure. Trust us when we see it’s one you’ll have to hear for yourself to actually believe.

