Statewide tornado drill to mark Severe Weather Preparedness Week

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is gearing up for Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 7-11.

The agency noted that severe storms and six confirmed tornadoes from Dec. 10 led to two deaths, destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings and 20 large electric transmission towers and lines were damaged or destroyed between Missouri and Kansas.

Since tornadoes and other severe weather can hit at any time, the agency is encouraging Missouri residents to learn more about severe weather and how to protect yourself during the preparedness week.

Statewide tornado drill set March 8

One portion of the weeklong event is the statewide tornado drill set for 10 a.m. March 8.

"Although many Missourians associate severe weather with the spring and summer months, there is not tornado season, said Jim Remillard, SEMA director, in a news release. "Dangerous and sometimes deadly tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding can happen year-round.

"That is why it is incredibly important to have an emergency plan in place and talk to your family about when to take action before severe weather strikes your area."

Those with weather radios set to receive weekly tests will hear the alert starting 10 a.m. Outdoor sirens will sound across the state as well. Tornado facts, meteorological information and safety tips can be incorporated into the lesson plans for school-age children, the agency noted.

Each day of the week will focus on a different topic.

This includes:

March 7 — Receiving weather information

March 8 — Tornado safety

March 9 — Lighting safety

March 10 — Hail/wind safety

March 11 — Flood safety

Information on each of these days is available through the Severe Weather Awareness Week website from the National Weather Service.

Preparing for severe weather

SEMA is offering a variety of tips to be prepared for severe weather events in Missouri.

Have multiple ways to receive severe weather notifications and follow local forecasts when severe weather is anticipated;

Create a family emergency plan and kit, including how to contact each other if separated. Make sure to include any pets in your plan and have a meeting place established if you get separated;

A tornado watch means weather conditions make it possible for a tornado to form. A tornado warning means one was sighted and people should take shelter immediately. Interior rooms without windows or the lowest floor of a sturdy structure is safest. Large open rooms, such as gymnasiums, could have their roof collapse. Those in mobile homes should find a nearby building in which to hunker down. Never use an overpass as a shelter;

If you are outdoors and hear thunder, lighting is close enough to strike. Vacate elevated areas and avoid isolated trees. Seek shelter in a building or vehicle;

When there are high winds or hail, indoors is safest. Avoid driving to prevent injuries or vehicle damage. Consider any downed power line as live;

Never drive into standing water, even if it appears shallow. Six inches of fast moving water can lead a car to lose control or float. Murky water hides hazards such as debris and road damage.

More preparedness information is available through the state's Storm Aware website.