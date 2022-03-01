ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Russia invading Ukraine will impact all of the U.S including New Mexicans

By Madison Conner
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTSZS_0eSDaYpQ00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On its sixth day, the war between Russia and Ukraine is not slowing. The invasion of Ukraine is also going to impact us here at home. Financial experts are warning many to prepare for what it could mean for your wallet.

Story continues below

David Hicks, an investment advisor with Oakmont Advisory Group, says this war between Russia and Ukraine is going to drive prices for goods even higher and cause more issues with some areas in the supply chain. Russia and Ukraine account for a third of the world’s wheat market so as food suppliers scramble to buy wheat, the cost of bread will likely go up, especially if this is a long-term conflict.

The first Russian military attack on Ukraine sent oil prices up over $100 a barrel. That’s the highest level since 2014.

With better weather and more demand just around the corner, gas prices could continue to climb. “This is just one more issue after a whole couple years of unfortunate things that we have to deal with,” said Hicks.

Since inflation levels are already high in the U.S, Hicks also says it’s time to take a look at your accounts and savings.

During the pandemic, a lot of people were forced to use up their emergency funds. Hicks recommends getting that back into a good place before prices spike. Experts say in just a few months, New Mexicans could be paying more than $4 a gallon at the pump.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 85

Guest
3d ago

But don’t worry we tax payers will keep paying for everything.

Reply(28)
16
Biden's an Imposter
3d ago

The world sure has changed alot since the last election. 🤔

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has millions potentially tied to Russia

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has at least $16 million dollars placed in investment funds that may have ties to Russia. Now an Albuquerque senator is pushing for the state to give up those investments. In a tweet Tuesday morning, New Mexico Senator Jacob Candelaria (DTS-Abq.) called for the state to divest from any […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#New Mexicans#New Mexico News Podcast#West Mesa Murders#Oakmont Advisory Group#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

NM gas prices rise in midst of Russian invasion of Ukraine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices continue to climb around the US as inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine push oil prices higher. According to AAA here in New Mexico, gas prices have risen nearly a dollar in the last year. That’s still about 10 cents lower than the national average and travelers through the metro […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
KRQE News 13

Sen. Ben Ray Luján returns to Senate floor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján returned to the Senate floor Thursday. Luján was greeted with a standing ovation as he retook his seat in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation after suffering a stroke more than a month ago. Luján was hospitalized on January 27 after experiencing dizziness and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy