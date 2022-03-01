Russia invading Ukraine will impact all of the U.S including New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On its sixth day, the war between Russia and Ukraine is not slowing. The invasion of Ukraine is also going to impact us here at home. Financial experts are warning many to prepare for what it could mean for your wallet.

Story continues below

David Hicks, an investment advisor with Oakmont Advisory Group, says this war between Russia and Ukraine is going to drive prices for goods even higher and cause more issues with some areas in the supply chain. Russia and Ukraine account for a third of the world’s wheat market so as food suppliers scramble to buy wheat, the cost of bread will likely go up, especially if this is a long-term conflict.

The first Russian military attack on Ukraine sent oil prices up over $100 a barrel. That’s the highest level since 2014.

With better weather and more demand just around the corner, gas prices could continue to climb. “This is just one more issue after a whole couple years of unfortunate things that we have to deal with,” said Hicks.

Since inflation levels are already high in the U.S, Hicks also says it’s time to take a look at your accounts and savings.

During the pandemic, a lot of people were forced to use up their emergency funds. Hicks recommends getting that back into a good place before prices spike. Experts say in just a few months, New Mexicans could be paying more than $4 a gallon at the pump.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.