john cleese

Helima Croft, head of Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the Biden administration's ban on oil imports from Russia, and how it could impact the U.S. economy and Russia's war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency. The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as a call for...
Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Washington — Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year. Though a tiny portion of the...
New York CNN Business — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major reason that US drivers are paying record prices for gasoline. But it’s not the only reason. Numerous factors are combining to push gas prices up to a record. Gas hit $4.25 for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA’s survey Wednesday.
Efforts to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged cities were renewed on Wednesday, with a new cease-fire announced. Previous evacuation attempts mostly failed due to Russian attacks as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches its second week. Read The Hill's complete coverage of the invasion below:. UK to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles,...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland’s surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.
