There will be no more "what if…?" scenarios for Ordinary Joe: NBC has cancelled the James Wolk-starring drama after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Averaging 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+7 numbers), it ranked last in both measures among the 10 dramas NBC has aired this TV season. The series explored the three parallel lives of the show's main character, Joe (Wolk), after he made a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. In one timeline, Joe met up with Amy (Natalie Martinez) after their college...

