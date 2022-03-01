The annual Annie Malone May Day Parade returns to the streets this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The annual Annie Malone May Day Parade will be back on the streets this year. It was virtual for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Organizers will reveal plans for this year’s parade this morning. The theme for this year’s parade is “The New Annie Malone– Making a Stronger and Larger Impact in The Community.”

The event is the second-largest African American parade in the country. the Annie Malone organization provides emergency shelter for children and helps stabilize families in crisis.

