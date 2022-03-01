ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

UWM dorm evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
More than a dozen UW-Milwaukee students were taken to the hospital to be assessed or treated following a carbon monoxide leak at one of the dormitories Monday night.

The university said in a statement that they learned of the problem at Cambridge Commons when students complained to housing staff about headaches, dizziness and other symptoms.

Milwaukee firefighters accessed the building and found elevated levels of carbon monoxide. They ordered an evacuation of the dorm around 10 p.m.

The university says firefighters eventually identified the likely source of the leak as a boiler in the basement on the north end of the building. The boiler was shut down and windows were opened to provide ventilation.

About 400 students were moved from Cambridge Commons to the RiverView residence hall, while other students stayed with friends in other halls or off campus.

The university said by 5 a.m. residents of the dorm were told they could return to their rooms if they wanted to. Students do have the option to stay in another residence hall if they have safety concerns. Those who live in the building's northern end will have to move while the boiler is repaired, which is expected to take about a month.

Officials initially said there were no injuries reported.

