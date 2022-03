Leading business figures believe Roman Abramovich is ready to sell Chelsea.Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has claimed he has been given the chance to buy Chelsea, and is preparing a consortium to submit an offer for the Stamford Bridge club.An American-based merchant bank is understood to have contacted potential buyers, claiming to represent the Blues in a potential sale.Chelsea have not responded to Wyss’ claims or suggestions that the west London club could now be sold.Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich is understood to want to retain his ownership of Chelsea.But that could effectively prove close to impossible should the UK government impose sanctions...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO