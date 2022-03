Back in the day when bank robberies were rife and one of the preferred and most common forms of crime, the thief would have to physically walk into a building to demand money or present a fake proof of identity for the individual they were trying to impersonate. And, even then, they’d really only have one chance to pull off their heist or fraudulent transaction. If they failed on their first attempt, they’d know it would likely be too risky to return to the same place to try the scam again. The risk was high and the crime was public and visible — but not anymore.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO