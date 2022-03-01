Democrats, participate in party caucus

Colorado’s grassroots nomination process for this year’s election gets underway for Democratic and Republican party members next week. Precinct caucuses, which lead to county, congressional district and state nominating assemblies, are one way to make the June 28 primary election ballot. Candidates may also gather petition signatures, which are due to the Secretary of State’s Office on March 15. Some candidates may try both methods to get on the ballot. Others stick with the caucus system because paying to collect signatures can be costly, especially for statewide candidates.
