Democrats, participate in party caucus

Perhaps the lowest point of last night’s State of the Union address came when representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled President Joe Biden. They profoundly miscalculated their moment, choosing to shout when Biden was talking about his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer at the age of 46. The ladies who have parlayed their bad behavior into small-dollar donations looked even more petty and pathetic than usual.

