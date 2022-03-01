Americans Want To Declutter But Some Just Can't Throw Away Certain Items

With Spring right around the corner, you might want to get a head start on Spring cleaning in your bathroom. I would be willing to bet that it has been quite some time since you have gone through all of your drawers and cabinets in your bathroom and cleaned them out. Honestly, I couldn't tell you the last time I took the time to look through mine to toss out what I don't use. More importantly, to toss out things that are expired...which I am sure is a surprising amount.

