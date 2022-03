If you haven’t been paying attention, the time to learn to code was yesterday. While coding has always been popular with those in the technology circles, it’s enjoyed a resurgence in popularity recently as companies are desperately seeking those experienced in the field. According to TechRepublic, “Computer programming is now the fastest-growing profession in the UK in terms of employee numbers.” The numbers in the United States are just as robust, and the job forecast of the field is highly favorable.

