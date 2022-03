In my family, we love to celebrate the holidays with certain kind of treats, themed treats as you will. This rainbow in a cup is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. You’re going to need some of the Skittles. And yes, I sorted through all of them, and apparently Skittles thinks that we don’t like the green ones that much, because they didn’t give us that much in the bag, but that’s okay. Then you’re going to need some mini marshmallows and some Rolos. Now we can assemble this fun rainbow in a cup.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO