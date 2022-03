The continuous expansion of the construction scale of smart city has reconstructed the urban information pattern. How to maintain the stability of information security while giving full play to the role of information sharing is a practical problem that must be solved for the sustainable development of smart city. Based on the information ecology theory, this paper construct the smart city information security risk evaluation system from six aspects. Then, zGT2FSs is established based on type-2 fuzzy set theory and IAA method, which fully considers the internal and external uncertainty of expert decision-making. According to the calculation results, the key influencing factors of information security risk of smart city are analyzed to provide suggestions and guidance for the formulation of information security control in the process of smart city construction in China.

CHINA ・ 3 DAYS AGO