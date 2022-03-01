ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Mulletfest Australia 2022 was an amazing display of salads and flow

101wkqx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Aussies flocked to New South Wales over the...

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hair we go! Australia's annual 'Mulletfest' kicks off with hundreds of contestants flocking to fringe festival to show off their luscious locks

The annual celebration of the iconic 'business in the front, party in the back' hairdo is back in full swing as Covid restrictions continue to ease. All hairy revellers can sing and dance while celebrating their favourite hairstyle at third annual Mulletfest at the Chelmsford Hotel in Kurri Kurri, Newcastle, on Saturday and Sunday.
HAIR CARE
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#New South Wales#Aussies#Grubby#Food Drink
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin reveals the 'unfathomable damage' as Australia Zoo is hit by the devastating floods: 'It's been a long road but we've been able to reopen'

Bindi Irwin revealed on Saturday that Australia Zoo has been impacted by the devastating floods affecting northern New South Wales and Queensland. The wildlife warrior, 23, shared video footage to Instagram of herself cradling her nearly one-year-old daughter Grace at home in Queensland, and detailed the extent of damage to her family's zoo.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Decatur Daily

Cooked dressing updates salad

Traditions understandably rule the holiday table, but that doesn't mean they can't be updated. One simple update to a wintry seasonal salad is to cook the dressing, which slightly softens sturdy bitter greens while adding bold flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

How to Make Potato Salad

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Because potato salad is a simple dish with minimal ingredients, the difference between good results and great results come down to technique. It’s easy to make potato salad that’s mushy, water-logged or just plain flavorless. Luckily, we have tons of tips and tricks, including answers to the most common potato salad questions.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Footwear News

Offset Styles Cardi B in ’90s-Inspired Outfit & Cherry Red Split-Toe Boots on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The chart...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on ghost flights: a symptom, not the disease

Between March 2020 and September 2021, airlines flew 15,000 near-empty or empty planes – “ghost flights” – from UK airports to keep hold of their landing and takeoff slots. This absurd and shameful behaviour in the face of a climate emergency cannot continue. Tim Johnson from the Aviation Environment Federation points out that a Boeing 737-800 – the dominant aircraft on short-haul routes – emits about 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide on a 1,500km flight. Using that measure, these ghost flights put 270,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. The industry might argue that this represents less than 1% of total UK aviation emissions in 2019, but the practice is completely wrong in a world with net zero commitments.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky 'was stuck inside for days' with 'no phone reception' after the entrance to the couple's $30million home in Byron Bay was 'completely flooded'

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has been impacted by the devastating floods of northern New South Wales, a new report has claimed. According to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential on Saturday, the Spanish actress, 45, and the couple's children were isolated at their $30million Byron Bay home after the entrance was 'completely flooded'.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Designers and Fashion Execs Celebrate New Ruth Finley Documentary

Somewhat suitably, 100-plus people — many of whom hadn’t seen each other in two years — turned up Friday night at Scandinavia House in Manhattan to celebrate the premier of a documentary about Ruth Finley, an industry ringleader, who had scheduled New York fashion shows and events for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy