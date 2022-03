Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected president of Ukraine in 2019, many citizens expressed skepticism. Though he won the vote by a wide margin, the closest he’d ever come to holding political office was as an actor, playing the role of president in a popular sitcom.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO