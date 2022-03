Let your Instant Pot do the heavy lifting in this comforting corned beef and cabbage recipe that comes together in just over an hour. A quick sear of the brisket before locking the lid ensures a flavorful corned beef, and then after 30 minutes, all of the vegetables take a dip into the pot for another five minutes. The finishing touches are a perked-up sour cream sauce to brighten up each plate and a shower of fresh parsley. Whether you're making this satisfying meal on St. Patrick's Day or any other night of the year, you'll feel lucky to have gotten dinner for eight done so effortlessly.

RECIPES ・ 15 DAYS AGO