U.S. Politics

Ministers defeated over asylum seeker and citizenship plans

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords over its borders bill including plans to treat asylum seekers differently depending on how they arrive in the UK. The government says it wants to stop people using illegal routes. But one Labour peer, who fled...

