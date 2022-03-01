ABC7's Cheryl Burton among honorees in iHeartMedia 'Women Who WIN' Class of 2022

iHeartMedia Chicago's 107.5 WGCI, Chicago's #1 for Hip-Hop R&B V103, Today's R&B and Throwbacks; Inspiration 1390, Music of Power & Praise; 93.9 LITE FM, Relaxing Favorites; Rock 95 FIVE, Chicago's Rock Station; and 103.5 KISS FM, Chicago's #1 Hit Music Station, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Foundation for Women present "", a celebration of dynamic women leaders who have made a significant impact in the community as a direct result of their exceptional leadership.

Throughout the month of March, iHeartMedia Chicago, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Foundation for Women will pay tribute to 11 incredible women leaders who have shaped Chicago's history through dedication and perseverance. The spirit of strength shines through each of these women as their unique leadership journey has brought them to this pivotal point in our nation's history. The enormity of their impact, vision, hope and advancement of women in our city, state and country is unparalleled. The personal winning secret of these extraordinary women earned each of them a rightful place in the "Women Who WIN Class of 2022."

The tributes will include a series of on-air and digital vignettes on iHeartMedia Chicago's six radio stations, websites and social media. The "Women Who WIN Class of 2022" is featured on each station's website: 107.5 WGCI; V103; Inspiration 1390; 93.9 LITE FM; Rock 95 FIVE; and 103.5 KISS FM.

iHeartMedia Chicago, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Foundation for Women will also host a Facebook Live "Women Who WIN Class of 2022 Virtual Exchange" on April 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The honorees will share insights and answer questions from the radio stations' listeners and the community.

"iHeartMedia Chicago is celebrating the success of 11 extraordinary women who have made an indelible mark in their companies and our communities," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. "It is an honor to showcase their accomplishments during Women's History Month and beyond."

"YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is proud to partner with iHeartMedia Chicago and Chicago Foundation for Women in celebrating the "Women Who WIN Class of 2022," said Nicole Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. "This is a tremendous opportunity to bring attention to some of the incredible women leaders across Chicago who are positively contributing to our communities, especially during this challenging time."

"Chicago is fortunate to have talented women in leadership positions across several sectors," said Felicia Davis Blakley, President and CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women. "Chicago Foundation for Women is proud to partner with iHeartMedia Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago to celebrate and honor the amazing and inspiring women making a difference in our communities."

Cheryl Burton, Veteran TV News Anchor, ABC7 Chicago

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director, Illinois Department of Public Health

Sol Flores, Deputy Governor, State of Illinois

Pastor Kimberly, Senior Pastor, Angie Ray Ministries, Church On The Rock

Josephine Lee, President, Chicago Children's Choir (CCC)

Phyllis Lockett, Founder and CEO, LEAP Innovations

Annette Nance-Holt, Fire Commissioner, Chicago Fire Department

Brenda Palms, President and CEO, North Lawndale Employment Network and CEO, Sweet Beginnings, LLC

Laura Ricketts, Director of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball Club, Chair of the Board of Chicago Cubs Charities and Co-Founder of Beyond Barriers

Ann B. Taylor, Mayor, City of Waukegan, Illinois

Nancy Wright, CEO, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Chicago market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.

iHeartMedia Chicago owns and operates WCHI-FM, WLIT-FM, WKSC-FM, WVAZ-FM, WGCI-FM and WGRB-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Founded in 1876, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a social enterprise committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. As a leading association among a national network of more than 200 YWCAs, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago impacts tens of thousands of individuals and families annually through comprehensive human services provided across the region. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a leading service provider in the areas of sexual violence support services, early childhood and child care provider services, family support services, youth STEM programming, and economic empowerment services. Our commitment to racial justice, equity, and inclusion runs through all of our programs. Located in the third-largest American city, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago serves as a national incubator for innovative programming, outreach and engagement strategies. Contributing to our diverse and balanced economy, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is working at the individual and systems levels to create an inclusive marketplace where everyone thrives. The organization is also an active member of many national, state, county and city-level coalitions, advocating for policies that combat racism and positively affect women and families. Learn more at www.ywcachicago.org or follow @ywcachicago.

Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW) invests in women and girls as catalysts, building strong communities for all. CFW funds organizations working to solve the biggest problems facing women and girls: economic insecurity, violence, and lack of access to health care and information. Since its founding, CFW has invested more than $43 million in hundreds of organizations, leveraging the generosity of nearly 3,000 donors, impacting over 89,000 women, girls, trans, and gender non-binary individuals in our region. In addition to grantmaking, CFW invests in developing women leaders and advocates, and brings together diverse coalitions to collaborate, share resources, and develop solutions. Learn more at www.cfw.org.