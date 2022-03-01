Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts as she attends a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, in Sandringham, Britain, February 5, 2022. Joe Giddens/ Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and following the cancellation of other similar events last week.

The British monarch, 95, has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and was previously said to have been suffering mild cold-like symptoms. Despite cancelling some events she continued with light duties after testing positive.

On Tuesday the palace said she spoke with incoming ambassadors from Andorra and Chad. Last week she spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

Buckingham Palace has said it would not give a running commentary on the condition of Elizabeth, who last month celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming queen.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Writing by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by James Davey

