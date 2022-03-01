ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target forecasts upbeat 2022, sees margin pressure easing

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Target Corp forecast 2022 sales and profit above analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, after posting a 9% rise in holiday quarter sales even as the big box retailer battled supply chain disruptions and record inflation. The company’s shares, which have fallen nearly 14% since the start of the...

