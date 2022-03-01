Keeping Australia’s Workforce Ahead of Global Trends

Seven Network in Australia is this week to begin broadcasting “Police Strike Force,” a documentary series made in close partnership with the New South Wales police. The 6×60 minute series is produced by WTFN and licensed internationally by Fred Media. Premiering on Channel 7 and 7plus from Wednesday, the show depicts real-life police investigations, stings, and taskforce operations. The narratives are recounted by the men and women who broke each case and are copiously illustrated using video and sound captured by the police media unit, combined with surveillance, search and interview footage taken by the investigating units. WTFN also recently produced eight-part “Code 1: Minute by Minute” sister show, also for Seven. Each episode tells the story of a single crime incident, including one covering the 2017 Bourke Street Mall tragedy in Melbourne, when a man murdered six people by deliberately ramming his car into a busy shopping mall. – Patrick Frater.

